Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 26, 2024: Weddings, events to ensure investors stay checked into hotel stocks

06:00 AM IST
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Weddings, events to ensure investors stay checked into hotel stocks

  • While the short-term outlook for the hotel sector is positive, the medium to long-term like-for-like growth assumption of 7-8% may limit operating leverage benefits, said analysts
Read the full story here

26 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: For SRF, there’s no light at the end of tunnel yet

  • SRF’s management recently told Nuvama Research’s analysts that Q3 may still not be particularly exhilarating, but Q4 continues to look promising.
Read the full story here

