Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 27 2024 15:59:49
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 750.55 1.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 799.55 -1.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.95 -1.00%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,220.95 0.36%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,916.50 0.54%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 28, 2024: Gold price outlook: How will Trump 2.0 impact MCX gold rates in 2025? EXPLAINED
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 28, 2024: Gold price outlook: How will Trump 2.0 impact MCX gold rates in 2025? EXPLAINED

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2024, 07:38 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 28, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 28, 2024: Gold price today: According to experts, MCX gold rate will be facing tough challenges from the US Treasury yields, the US dollar, and virtual assets like Bitcoins. (Photo: PTI)Premium
Latest news on December 28, 2024: Gold price today: According to experts, MCX gold rate will be facing tough challenges from the US Treasury yields, the US dollar, and virtual assets like Bitcoins. (Photo: PTI)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2024, 07:38:21 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price outlook: How will Trump 2.0 impact MCX gold rates in 2025? EXPLAINED

  • Gold price today: According to experts, MCX gold rate today faces hurdle at 76,800 per 10 gm level
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue