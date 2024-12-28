Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 28, 2024: Gold price outlook: How will Trump 2.0 impact MCX gold rates in 2025? EXPLAINED

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 28, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 28, 2024: Gold price today: According to experts, MCX gold rate will be facing tough challenges from the US Treasury yields, the US dollar, and virtual assets like Bitcoins.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2024, 07:38 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price outlook: How will Trump 2.0 impact MCX gold rates in 2025? EXPLAINED

  • Gold price today: According to experts, MCX gold rate today faces hurdle at 76,800 per 10 gm level
Read the full story here

