Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 29, 2024: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 29, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 29, 2024: Check latest Rates in India
- Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 29, 2024:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.78013.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.95500.0 in Delhi.
