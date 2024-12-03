Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 02 2024 15:59:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.40 1.28%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 789.95 0.39%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,309.05 1.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 836.20 -0.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.20 -1.55%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 3, 2024: Top 3 stocks ace investor Madhusudan Kela is high on
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 3, 2024: Top 3 stocks ace investor Madhusudan Kela is high on

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 3, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 3, 2024: Ace investor Madhusudan Kela highlights the growth potential of India's alcoholic beverages sector, projected to hit $64 billion in five years. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Latest news on December 3, 2024: Ace investor Madhusudan Kela highlights the growth potential of India's alcoholic beverages sector, projected to hit $64 billion in five years. (Image: Pixabay)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 06:00:07 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Top 3 stocks ace investor Madhusudan Kela is high on

  • When ace investor Madhusudan Kela says he 'would look to buy every dip' in a sector he doesn't currently own, it's worth paying attention.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue