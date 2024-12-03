Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 3, 2024: Top 3 stocks ace investor Madhusudan Kela is high on

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest news on December 3, 2024: Ace investor Madhusudan Kela highlights the growth potential of India's alcoholic beverages sector, projected to hit $64 billion in five years. (Image: Pixabay)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Top 3 stocks ace investor Madhusudan Kela is high on

  • When ace investor Madhusudan Kela says he 'would look to buy every dip' in a sector he doesn't currently own, it's worth paying attention.
Read the full story here

