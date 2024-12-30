Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 30, 2024: Gold price today: Rates rise on geopolitical concerns; experts unveil strategy for MCX Gold

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: Rates rise on geopolitical concerns; experts unveil strategy for MCX Gold
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: JSW Energy’s O2 Power acquisition tells us buying is better than building assets
- Building new plants involves a gestation period. There are inordinate delays in land acquisition, regulatory clearances, arranging for power evacuation etc. O2 Power has everything in place and has already tied up for offtake of power. It has an attractive blended tariff rate of ₹3.37 per kwh.