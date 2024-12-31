Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 30 2024 15:21:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.00 -1.40%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 303.75 -1.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 732.65 -2.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 787.05 -1.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 476.95 -0.41%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 31, 2024: Cement's growth surge: 50% CAGR projected by 2027 – Are these stocks ready?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 31, 2024: Cement's growth surge: 50% CAGR projected by 2027 – Are these stocks ready?

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2024, 06:08 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 31, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 31, 2024: IKIGAI anticipates strong performance from major players like UltraTech, Ambuja, Shree Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Nuvoco, JK Cements, and Ramco. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Latest news on December 31, 2024: IKIGAI anticipates strong performance from major players like UltraTech, Ambuja, Shree Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Nuvoco, JK Cements, and Ramco. (Image: Pixabay)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 06:08:50 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Cement's growth surge: 50% CAGR projected by 2027 – Are these stocks ready?

  • India's cement sector faces low pricing power despite strong demand from housing and infrastructure. However, cost stabilization and potential price hikes could drive growth, benefiting top players.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue