Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 4, 2024: Natco Pharma’s high-stakes game of risk and reward. Will it pay off?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 4, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 4, 2024: Natco Pharma’s success story continues, but Revlimid expiration poses new risks.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Natco Pharma’s high-stakes game of risk and reward. Will it pay off?

  • After a stellar FY24 performance, Natco Pharma’s stock has taken a hit. What’s next for the company as it faces crucial challenges in the US generics market and beyond?
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.