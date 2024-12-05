Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 5, 2024: Dalal Street's leading women: Seetha, Shivani, and Vanaja's latest power moves

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Dalal Street's leading women: Seetha, Shivani, and Vanaja's latest power moves
- While there is no denying that the Indian stock markets is a male dominated space, a few less known women investors are leaving a mark on the map when it comes to strategic investments and insightful stock picking.