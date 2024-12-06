Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 6, 2024: Mint Primer: Bitcoin has scaled the $100k peak. Can it crash too?

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Mint Primer: Bitcoin has scaled the $100k peak. Can it crash too?
- In the early hours of Thursday, Bitcoin proved start-of-year analysts right by hitting an all-time high of $100,000, fuelled by optimism after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. But, there’s a question mark on whether this rally can sustain. Mint explains.
06 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: BSE, NSE contest to hot up under Sebi's eagle eye
- In a bid to enhance trading volumes, BSE is moving its weekly Sensex contract expiry to Tuesday, aligning with Sebi's new regulations aimed at reducing speculative trading. This shift may help BSE improve its market share, which currently stands at 13% compared to NSE's 87%.