Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 7, 2024: Sebi clarifies rules barring finfluencers giving investment advice
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 7, 2024: Sebi clarifies rules barring finfluencers giving investment advice

1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2024, 12:43 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 7, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 7, 2024: Sebi has barred regulated entities from associating with unregistered content creators offering advice, recommendations or performance claims about any security.Premium
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Dec 2024, 12:43:50 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi clarifies rules barring finfluencers giving investment advice

  • The markets regulator has issued a draft circular clarifying regulations that prohibit regulated entities from associating with unregistered financial advisers.
Read the full story here

