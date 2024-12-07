Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 7, 2024: Sebi clarifies rules barring finfluencers giving investment advice

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 7, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 7, 2024: Sebi has barred regulated entities from associating with unregistered content creators offering advice, recommendations or performance claims about any security.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Dec 2024, 12:43 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi clarifies rules barring finfluencers giving investment advice

  • The markets regulator has issued a draft circular clarifying regulations that prohibit regulated entities from associating with unregistered financial advisers.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.