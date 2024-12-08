Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates December 8, 2024: Young men are making risky bets on crypto and politics—and raking it in right now

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:40 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates on December 8, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on December 8, 2024: Some 42% of men ages 18 to 29 invested in or used crypto, versus 17% of women of that age, the Pew Research Center said in October.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Dec 2024, 07:40 AM IST Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Young men are making risky bets on crypto and politics—and raking it in right now

  • Markets are booming, but the investments and bets that disproportionately draw young men are leaving everything else in the dust.
