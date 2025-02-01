LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 1, 2025: Gold price on Budget Day: MCX Gold slips on profit booking near record high; focus shifts to FM’s speech

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2025, 09:10 AM IST

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 1, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.