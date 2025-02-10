Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 07 2025 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.30 4.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 737.05 -2.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.90 -2.38%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,677.80 3.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 706.55 -0.42%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 10, 2025: Markets with Bertie: A new source may fund the next round of private capex in India
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 10, 2025: Markets with Bertie: A new source may fund the next round of private capex in India

2 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 10, 2025: Senior citizens not only get a higher rate of interest on most fixed deposits, with the changes in tax slabs, the amount of tax-free interest income for them has also increased.Premium
Latest news on February 10, 2025: Senior citizens not only get a higher rate of interest on most fixed deposits, with the changes in tax slabs, the amount of tax-free interest income for them has also increased.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 05:45:15 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: A new source may fund the next round of private capex in India

  • Corporates may prefer to borrow private credit, and not from banks or bond markets, when the next private capex cycle kicks off.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 05:40:16 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Will EVs accelerate M&M’s speed?

  • M&M is keenly awaiting the reception of the first two models of its electric vehicles, BE 6e and XEV 9e, the booking for which begins later this month.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 05:30:17 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: S. Naren has an advice for investors: protect gains made over past five years

  • CIO of ICICI Pru AMC advocates investment in large-cap and hybrid funds, and advises investors to stay away from mid- and small-cap stocks due to their high valuations.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue