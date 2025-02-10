Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 10, 2025: Markets with Bertie: A new source may fund the next round of private capex in India

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: A new source may fund the next round of private capex in India
- Corporates may prefer to borrow private credit, and not from banks or bond markets, when the next private capex cycle kicks off.
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Will EVs accelerate M&M’s speed?
- M&M is keenly awaiting the reception of the first two models of its electric vehicles, BE 6e and XEV 9e, the booking for which begins later this month.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: S. Naren has an advice for investors: protect gains made over past five years
- CIO of ICICI Pru AMC advocates investment in large-cap and hybrid funds, and advises investors to stay away from mid- and small-cap stocks due to their high valuations.