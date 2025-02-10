Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 10, 2025: Markets with Bertie: A new source may fund the next round of private capex in India

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Feb 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: A new source may fund the next round of private capex in India
- Corporates may prefer to borrow private credit, and not from banks or bond markets, when the next private capex cycle kicks off.
10 Feb 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Will EVs accelerate M&M’s speed?
- M&M is keenly awaiting the reception of the first two models of its electric vehicles, BE 6e and XEV 9e, the booking for which begins later this month.
10 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: S. Naren has an advice for investors: protect gains made over past five years
- CIO of ICICI Pru AMC advocates investment in large-cap and hybrid funds, and advises investors to stay away from mid- and small-cap stocks due to their high valuations.