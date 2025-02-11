Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 11, 2025: India remains a bright spot among major economies: Bandhan AMC’s Vishal Kapoor

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: India remains a bright spot among major economies: Bandhan AMC’s Vishal Kapoor
- Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan AMC, says markets have been disappointed with the absence of new liquidity-inducing measures after the latest RBI monetary policy.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Manappuram Finance in F&O ban list on February 11
- Manappuram Finance Ltd is the only stock on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 11.