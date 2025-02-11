Explore
Mon Feb 10 2025 15:54:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.00 -3.11%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 736.85 -0.03%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 318.90 0.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.30 -0.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,253.40 -1.06%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 11, 2025: India remains a bright spot among major economies: Bandhan AMC's Vishal Kapoor
Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 11, 2025: India remains a bright spot among major economies: Bandhan AMC’s Vishal Kapoor

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 11, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 11, 2025: Vishal Kapoor, CEO, of Bandhan AMC. (Photo: NSE)

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 06:00:20 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: India remains a bright spot among major economies: Bandhan AMC’s Vishal Kapoor

  • Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan AMC, says markets have been disappointed with the absence of new liquidity-inducing measures after the latest RBI monetary policy.
Read the full story here

11 Feb 2025, 05:43:22 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Manappuram Finance in F&O ban list on February 11

  • Manappuram Finance Ltd is the only stock on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 11.
Read the full story here

