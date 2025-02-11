Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 11, 2025: India remains a bright spot among major economies: Bandhan AMC's Vishal Kapoor

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 11, 2025: Vishal Kapoor, CEO, of Bandhan AMC.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: India remains a bright spot among major economies: Bandhan AMC’s Vishal Kapoor

  • Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan AMC, says markets have been disappointed with the absence of new liquidity-inducing measures after the latest RBI monetary policy.
Read the full story here

11 Feb 2025, 05:43 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Manappuram Finance in F&O ban list on February 11

  • Manappuram Finance Ltd is the only stock on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 11.
Read the full story here

