LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 15, 2025: Sebi approves RPT disclosures proposed by Industry Standard Forum

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2025, 12:31 AM IST

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.