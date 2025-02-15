Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 15, 2025: Sebi approves RPT disclosures proposed by Industry Standard Forum

LIVE UPDATES
12:31 AM IST
Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 15, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2025, 12:31 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi approves RPT disclosures proposed by Industry Standard Forum

  • Sebi has approved new disclosure standards for Related Party Transactions to boost transparency and investor protection. The guidelines mandate minimum disclosures for RPT approvals, significantly enhancing the quality of information accessible to audit committees and shareholders.
