Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 17, 2025: Gold rush offers shine to selective lenders

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Gold rush offers shine to selective lenders
- Rising price of the yellow metal means higher value of collateral for gold lenders and a boost to assets under management.