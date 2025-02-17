Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 14 2025 15:59:54
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.25 -0.50%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.40 -1.32%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 996.75 -1.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 722.00 -0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 410.55 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 17, 2025: Gold rush offers shine to selective lenders
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 17, 2025: Gold rush offers shine to selective lenders

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 17, 2025: Higher gold prices and new customer additions led by strategic transformation of Muthoot Money branches for gold loan disbursement helped. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Latest news on February 17, 2025: Higher gold prices and new customer additions led by strategic transformation of Muthoot Money branches for gold loan disbursement helped. (Photo: Mint)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 05:30:17 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Gold rush offers shine to selective lenders

  • Rising price of the yellow metal means higher value of collateral for gold lenders and a boost to assets under management.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue