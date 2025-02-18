Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 18, 2025: Stock market today: Deepak Nitrite, Manappuram Finance shares in F&O ban list on Tuesday — 18 February 2025

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Deepak Nitrite, Manappuram Finance shares in F&O ban list on Tuesday — 18 February 2025
- Stock market today: Deepak Nitrite Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 18, 2025