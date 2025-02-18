Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 18, 2025: Stock market today: Deepak Nitrite, Manappuram Finance shares in F&O ban list on Tuesday — 18 February 2025

Hello User
1 min read . 06:25 AM IST
Latest news on February 18, 2025: No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 06:25 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Deepak Nitrite, Manappuram Finance shares in F&O ban list on Tuesday — 18 February 2025

  • Stock market today: Deepak Nitrite Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 18, 2025
