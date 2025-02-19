Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 19, 2025: Stock market today: Manappuram Finance shares in F&O ban list today — February 19, 2025

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Manappuram Finance shares in F&O ban list today — February 19, 2025
- Manappuram Finance Ltd is the only stock on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 19.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: What's behind steep stock market valuations? Kotak's Sanjeev Prasad has a surprise answer
- Many retail investors are buying in a 'price-agnostic' way that's suitable only if the investment is for ten years or more, says Kotak's Sanjeev Prasad. According to him, the Union budget's income tax cut may not really spark a consumption boom.