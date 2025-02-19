Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 19, 2025: Stock market today: Manappuram Finance shares in F&O ban list today — February 19, 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 19, 2025: No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 05:53 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Manappuram Finance shares in F&O ban list today — February 19, 2025

  • Manappuram Finance Ltd is the only stock on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 19.
Read the full story here

19 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: What's behind steep stock market valuations? Kotak's Sanjeev Prasad has a surprise answer

  • Many retail investors are buying in a 'price-agnostic' way that's suitable only if the investment is for ten years or more, says Kotak's Sanjeev Prasad. According to him, the Union budget's income tax cut may not really spark a consumption boom.
Read the full story here

