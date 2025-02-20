Explore
Wed Feb 19 2025 15:48:50
Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 20, 2025: Is the defence sector ready again to fire on all cylinders?
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 20, 2025: Is the defence sector ready again to fire on all cylinders?

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 20, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 20, 2025: As the world gears up for heightened defence spending, Indian defence companies are finding themselves in the right place at the right time. (Image: PTI)Premium
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:26:16 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Is the defence sector ready again to fire on all cylinders?

  • While markets slumped, defence stocks marched ahead, driven by policy boosts and Nato’s renewed focus on military spending. Investors bet big on Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock, and Zen Technologies.
