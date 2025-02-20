Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 20, 2025: Is the defence sector ready again to fire on all cylinders?

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Is the defence sector ready again to fire on all cylinders?
- While markets slumped, defence stocks marched ahead, driven by policy boosts and Nato’s renewed focus on military spending. Investors bet big on Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock, and Zen Technologies.