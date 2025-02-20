Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 20, 2025: Is the defence sector ready again to fire on all cylinders?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 20, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 20, 2025: As the world gears up for heightened defence spending, Indian defence companies are finding themselves in the right place at the right time. (Image: PTI)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Is the defence sector ready again to fire on all cylinders?

  • While markets slumped, defence stocks marched ahead, driven by policy boosts and Nato’s renewed focus on military spending. Investors bet big on Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock, and Zen Technologies.
Read the full story here

