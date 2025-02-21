Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 21, 2025: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 21, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 21, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 10:30 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 21, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 21, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.88223.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.103500.0 in Delhi.
Read the full story here

21 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today on track for longest weekly winning streak since COVID-19 rally. Trade war fear, US dollar rate in focus

  • Gold price today: Following the rebound in the US dollar rates, MCX gold rate witnessed some selling pressure in the Opening Bell
Read the full story here

