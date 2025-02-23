Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 23, 2025: Pi Network Coin: ‘Hold your precious coins!’ Crypto experts see further upside after Pi recovers 73% from day one crash

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 23, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 23, 2025: Pi Network Coin: The mobile-first crypto-mining digital token reported an exponential surge in prices during its Mainnet launch, only to crash by over 70 per cent later. However, prices have now recovered.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2025, 02:23 AM IST Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Pi Network Coin: ‘Hold your precious coins!’ Crypto experts see further upside after Pi recovers 73% from day one crash

  • Pi Network Coin: ‘Hold your precious coins!’ Crypto experts see further upside after Pi recovers 73% from day one crash
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.