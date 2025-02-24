Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 24, 2025: Sebi chief’s new power during emergencies may have an unintended outcome, say experts

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 24, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 24, 2025: The new Sebi (Procedure for making, amending and reviewing of regulations) Regulations were released on 17 February.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi chief’s new power during emergencies may have an unintended outcome, say experts

  • A new framework allows Sebi chief to expedite regulations without consultation, sparking concerns about transparency, arbitrary rules and potential legal challenges.
Read the full story here

24 Feb 2025, 05:45 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Fresh bear hug could drag the market down to 22,500

  • Level which was protected by bulls since Budget could be tested this week before fresh cues emerge as bears prepare to break key 22,800 support which has held on six past occasions.
Read the full story here

24 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer | Can the market tide over the earnings slump?

  • Adjusted net profit of the BSE-30 index increased 10% year-on-year, while that of the Nifty50 rose 8.8%. A large portion of the incremental growth in net profits of the Nifty50 index came from just two companies—Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India.
Read the full story here

24 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Real estate companies fund-raise ammo to fuel growth

  • The real estate sector contributed 16% to the overall qualified institutional placement fundraising in 2024 compared to nil in 2023, according to Anarock Property Consultants.
Read the full story here

24 Feb 2025, 05:28 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Chambal Fertilisers, Manappuram Finance shares in F&O ban list on February 24

  • Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 24.
Read the full story here

