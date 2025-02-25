Explore
Mon Feb 24 2025 15:57:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.65 -2.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 401.85 0.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 716.40 -0.71%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,214.75 -1.05%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 668.20 -0.70%
Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 25, 2025: Stock market today: Chambal Fertilisers, Manappuram Finance shares in F&O ban list on February 25

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 25, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 25, 2025: No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period. (ANI Photo)

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 05:30:19 AM IST

  • Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on February 25.
