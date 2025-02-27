Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 25 2025 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.05 -0.44%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,203.90 -0.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 711.00 -0.75%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,683.60 0.47%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.85 0.75%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 27, 2025: Cyient’s earnings revival distant even as new CEO announcement is positive
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 27, 2025: Cyient’s earnings revival distant even as new CEO announcement is positive

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 27, 2025: Shares of Cyient had plunged 23% on 24 January, as earnings downgrades poured in and concerns over leadership uncertainty deepened. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
Latest news on February 27, 2025: Shares of Cyient had plunged 23% on 24 January, as earnings downgrades poured in and concerns over leadership uncertainty deepened. (Image: Pixabay)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2025, 07:00:17 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Cyient’s earnings revival distant even as new CEO announcement is positive

  • Cyient's shares will likely remain under pressure as weak earnings, a cloudy near-term outlook, and execution challenges weigh on sentiment. While the new CEO’s appointment is a step in the right direction, a turnaround will take time.
Read the full story here

27 Feb 2025, 05:30:12 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: NSE, BSE-owned clearing house may bury the hatchet on Sebi's informal nudge

  • The dispute stems from ICCL demanding 100 crore from NSE, which claims that the clearing housed owned by its rival has been overcharging.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue