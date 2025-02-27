Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 27, 2025: Cyient’s earnings revival distant even as new CEO announcement is positive

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Cyient’s earnings revival distant even as new CEO announcement is positive
- Cyient's shares will likely remain under pressure as weak earnings, a cloudy near-term outlook, and execution challenges weigh on sentiment. While the new CEO’s appointment is a step in the right direction, a turnaround will take time.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: NSE, BSE-owned clearing house may bury the hatchet on Sebi's informal nudge
- The dispute stems from ICCL demanding ₹100 crore from NSE, which claims that the clearing housed owned by its rival has been overcharging.