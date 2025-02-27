Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 27, 2025: Cyient’s earnings revival distant even as new CEO announcement is positive

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 27, 2025: Shares of Cyient had plunged 23% on 24 January, as earnings downgrades poured in and concerns over leadership uncertainty deepened. (Image: Pixabay)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Cyient’s earnings revival distant even as new CEO announcement is positive

  • Cyient's shares will likely remain under pressure as weak earnings, a cloudy near-term outlook, and execution challenges weigh on sentiment. While the new CEO’s appointment is a step in the right direction, a turnaround will take time.
Read the full story here

27 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: NSE, BSE-owned clearing house may bury the hatchet on Sebi's informal nudge

  • The dispute stems from ICCL demanding 100 crore from NSE, which claims that the clearing housed owned by its rival has been overcharging.
Read the full story here

