Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 28 2025 09:26:27
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.75 -1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.20 -2.49%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 695.20 -1.24%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 285.35 -3.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.20 -1.44%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 28, 2025: Gold rates today under pressure. Should you buy as tariff flare, inflation worries are still around
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 28, 2025: Gold rates today under pressure. Should you buy as tariff flare, inflation worries are still around

1 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2025, 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 28, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 28, 2025: Mint ImagePremium
Latest news on February 28, 2025: Mint Image

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2025, 09:09:07 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rates today under pressure. Should you buy as tariff flare, inflation worries are still around

  • Gold price today: MCX gold rate today opened with a downside gap at 84,899 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of 84,840 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue