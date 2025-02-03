Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 3, 2025: Short circuit: Foreign investors likely to press the sell button this week

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 3, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Short circuit: Foreign investors likely to press the sell button this week

  • In rare move, ahead of the budget, FPIs heightened their bearishness by net selling index (Nifty and Bank Nifty) call options, in addition to cash market sales and shorting index futures.
Read the full story here

