Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 4, 2025: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 4, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 4, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 4, 2025: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 4, 2025

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 10:30 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 4, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 4, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.84213.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.102500.0 in Delhi.
Read the full story here

04 Feb 2025, 10:30 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Price And Silver Rate Today on February 4, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on February 4, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold was at Rs.84213.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.102500.0 in Delhi.
Read the full story here

04 Feb 2025, 09:25 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: MCX gold rate today retreats from record high after Donald Trump's tariff pause. US dollar dips from two-year high

  • Gold price today: MCX gold rate today witnessed some selling pressure in early morning deals following US dollar retreat from the two-year high
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.