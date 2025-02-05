Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 5, 2025: Ahead of RBI's policy meeting, Raja Venkatraman recommends stocks for 5 February

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.