Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 5, 2025: Ahead of RBI's policy meeting, Raja Venkatraman recommends stocks for 5 February

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 5, 2025: Raja Venkatraman, co-founder, NeoTrader, recommends three stocks for 5 February.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Ahead of RBI's policy meeting, Raja Venkatraman recommends stocks for 5 February

  • Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader recommends three stocks to buy on 5 February.
Read the full story here

