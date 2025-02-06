Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 6, 2025: Will there be another derivatives dampener? NSE seems to think so

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 6, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 6, 2025: NSE also remains in a holding pattern with respect to its proposed public offering.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Will there be another derivatives dampener? NSE seems to think so

  • NSE also reported a decline in trading metrics for Q3FY25, attributing it to recent Sebi measures. Average daily traded volumes for equity futures and options fell by 15% and 7%, respectively. 
Read the full story here

