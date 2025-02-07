Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 06 2025 15:51:38
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 752.35 -1.79%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 317.90 0.25%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.40 -1.53%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.55 -1.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 709.55 -1.07%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 7, 2025: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — February 7, 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 7, 2025: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — February 7, 2025

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2025, 06:02 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 7, 2025: Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Indian stock market is showing signs of improvement. (MINT)Premium
Latest news on February 7, 2025: Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Indian stock market is showing signs of improvement. (MINT)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 06:02:56 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — February 7, 2025

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Maharashtra Seamless, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Logistics, Natco Pharma, and Redington.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue