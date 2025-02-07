Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 7, 2025: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — February 7, 2025

1 min read . 06:02 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 7, 2025: Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Indian stock market is showing signs of improvement.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 06:02 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today — February 7, 2025

  • Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares today: Maharashtra Seamless, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aegis Logistics, Natco Pharma, and Redington.
