Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 8, 2025: Gold price jumps over ₹8350 in six weeks. Opportunity to buy as US unemployment rate hit its lowest since May 2024

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2025, 07:21 AM IST

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 8, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.