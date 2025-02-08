Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 8, 2025: Gold price jumps over ₹8350 in six weeks. Opportunity to buy as US unemployment rate hit its lowest since May 2024

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price jumps over ₹8350 in six weeks. Opportunity to buy as US unemployment rate hit its lowest since May 2024
- Gold rate today: According to experts, the current uptrend in gold price today can be attributed to following five reasons — erconomic uncertainty, trade war, geopolitical tension, rate cut by central banks across world, and weak Indian Rupee