Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Latest Market News Today Live Updates February 8, 2025: Gold price jumps over 8350 in six weeks. Opportunity to buy as US unemployment rate hit its lowest since May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on February 8, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on February 8, 2025: Gold price today: MCX gold rate has risen from 76,544 per 10 gm to 84,900 per 100 gm in the last six weeks.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2025, 07:21 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price jumps over ₹8350 in six weeks. Opportunity to buy as US unemployment rate hit its lowest since May 2024

  • Gold rate today: According to experts, the current uptrend in gold price today can be attributed to following five reasons — erconomic uncertainty, trade war, geopolitical tension, rate cut by central banks across world, and weak Indian Rupee
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.