Fri Jan 10 2025 15:52:09
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 11, 2025: Gold price today: MCX gold rate climbs 1.4% this week despite US Fed's dovish stance on rate cut, sticky US inflation
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 11, 2025: Gold price today: MCX gold rate climbs 1.4% this week despite US Fed's dovish stance on rate cut, sticky US inflation

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 11, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 11, 2025: Gold price today: According to experts, MCX gold rate today is in a bull trend due to two major reasons: economic uncertainties surrounding Donald Trump's oath date and the weak Indian rupee. (Photo: Courtesy SS WealthStreet)Premium
Latest news on January 11, 2025: Gold price today: According to experts, MCX gold rate today is in a bull trend due to two major reasons: economic uncertainties surrounding Donald Trump's oath date and the weak Indian rupee. (Photo: Courtesy SS WealthStreet)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2025, 07:53:21 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: MCX gold rate climbs 1.4% this week despite US Fed's dovish stance on rate cut, sticky US inflation

  • Gold price today: According to experts, MCX gold rate is in a broader range of 76,000 to 78,800
Read the full story here

