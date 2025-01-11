Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 11, 2025: Gold price today: MCX gold rate climbs 1.4% this week despite US Fed's dovish stance on rate cut, sticky US inflation

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:53 AM IST Trade

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 11, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.