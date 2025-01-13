Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 13, 2025: Bertie the biker vs. Bertie the analyst
Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 13, 2025: Bertie the biker vs. Bertie the analyst

2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 06:00:05 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Bertie the biker vs. Bertie the analyst

  • Bertie, an automobile sector analyst, combines personal biking experiences with industry analysis. He struggles with investment styles, identifying as more value-oriented, and acknowledges the significance of understanding disruptive perspectives to refine his investment strategy.
Read the full story here

13 Jan 2025, 05:45:23 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: ‘Consumer sentiment seems generally positive’

  • Suresh Soni, CEO of Baroda BNP Paribas MF, highlights a decline in India's price-earnings premium, expecting Systematic Investment Plan (SIPs) to persist as a favoured investment method despite a shift in investor focus towards developed markets.
Read the full story here

13 Jan 2025, 05:30:24 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Does Ireda deserve a green light for investing?

  • The drop in provision coverage ratio, both sequential and year-on-year, spooked investors.
Read the full story here

