Mon Jan 13 2025 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.95 -3.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 298.25 -3.23%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 291.85 -2.91%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,240.05 -0.19%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.55 -4.09%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 14, 2025: Bitcoin hits two-month low of $90,957 after investors sell riskier assets on sharp rise in US bond yields
Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 14, 2025: Bitcoin hits two-month low of $90,957 after investors sell riskier assets on sharp rise in US bond yields

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2025, 01:42 AM IST
Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 14, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 14, 2025: Bitcoin Prices Today: The original cryptocurrency dropped to its lowest level since November 2024 after investors sold riskier assets. Bitcoin hit a record $1038,316 on December 2024. (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Latest news on January 14, 2025: Bitcoin Prices Today: The original cryptocurrency dropped to its lowest level since November 2024 after investors sold riskier assets. Bitcoin hit a record $1038,316 on December 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 01:42:26 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Bitcoin hits two-month low of $90,957 after investors sell riskier assets on sharp rise in US bond yields

  • Bitcoin Prices Today: The cryptocurrency dropped 3.6 per cent to $90,957 on Monday, its lowest since November 26 and well below the peak of $108,316 it reached in December.
