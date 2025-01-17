Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 16 2025 15:57:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.80 0.99%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 766.40 1.64%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,268.70 1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 774.40 1.43%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 298.45 -0.07%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 17, 2025: Mint Primer | Stormy Monday: What to expect, going ahead
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 17, 2025: Mint Primer | Stormy Monday: What to expect, going ahead

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 17, 2025: Robust corporate earnings may be the only saving grace for India Inc., going ahead. (Photo: Bloomberg)Premium
Latest news on January 17, 2025: Robust corporate earnings may be the only saving grace for India Inc., going ahead. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 05:30:14 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer | Stormy Monday: What to expect, going ahead

  • Indian equities started the week in a sea of red with investors turning poorer by more than 12 trillion overnight on Monday.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue