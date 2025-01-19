Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 19, 2025: Can official Trump Meme coin overtake Dogecoin?
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 19, 2025: Can official Trump Meme coin overtake Dogecoin?

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2025, 02:13 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on January 19, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on January 19, 2025: $TRUMP meme coin with its meteoric rise could rival Dogecoin's $60 billion market cap, though the future remains uncertain. Premium
Latest news on January 19, 2025: $TRUMP meme coin with its meteoric rise could rival Dogecoin's $60 billion market cap, though the future remains uncertain.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2025, 02:13:06 AM IST

Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Can official Trump Meme coin overtake Dogecoin?

  $TRUMP Meme coin, launched by US President-elect Donald Trump, surged 300% in hours, reaching nearly $6 billion in market cap. This rapid rise positions it as a potential challenger to Dogecoin. Its future success depends on sustained community interest and Trump's brand appeal.
Read the full story here

