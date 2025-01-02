Latest Market News Today Live Updates January 2, 2025: Rupee dents FPI dollar returns in 2024

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Rupee dents FPI dollar returns in 2024
- In 2024, the weaker rupee has diminished dollar returns for foreign portfolio investors, with the BSE Dollex 30 yielding only 5%. Despite RBI support, concerns remain over sustained FPI outflows, as US bond yields stay elevated, leading to cautious investment strategies.